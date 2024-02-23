Golfing in the home of the Vikings? Upper Deck makes it possible

If you’re a Minnesota Vikings fan, chances are pretty good you’ve been to U.S. Bank Stadium for a game.

But right now it’s offseason mode for the football team, and thousands of people are coming to the home of the Vikings and bringing their golf clubs. It’ll be some time yet before Minnesota golf courses are open for the 2024 season, so this weekend, Upper Deck Golf is bringing an experience to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Much like co-founder Frank Brown and his business team did last year at Target Field, you can play golf this weekend at the home of the Vikings. The event started Friday and runs through Sunday, and starting at $80, you can get a whole new experience at the stadium.

Golfers get up to 22 balls in a bag to divide up themselves between nine holes. It’s an indoor par-3 course, with shots ranging from around 50 yards to just over 100. Each hitting bay tells the player which flag to aim at, and you get a bogey, par or birdie depending on how close to the target your shot lands. The tees vary throughout four levels of U.S. Bank Stadium, from the main concourse to the nose bleed seats.

It’s a twist on golf for families, groups of friends or good for a corporate outing. If playing nine holes isn’t your thing, there are simulators set up before the first hole for long drive and closes to the pin contests. There’s also a putting challenge.

Upper Deck Golf has brought its experience to sports stadiums all over the country. Part of the proceeds from the weekend go to Stand Up To Cancer, to raise money for cancer research. Again, the event runs through Sunday in downtown Minneapolis and ticket packages vary, but start at $80.