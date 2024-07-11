Metallica Takeover coming to US Bank Stadium in August

article

Legendary heavy metal band Metallica is coming to Minneapolis, and the Metallica Takeover will host an array of Metallica-themed activities across the Twin Cities.

The tour comes after the 2023 release of the album "72 Seasons", Metallica's 11th album. Tickets for the Aug. 16 and Aug. 18 performances at U.S. Bank Stadium are still available.

The Metallica-themed events will also feature bowling, axe throwing, films about Metallica, "Name That Tune" competitions and performances from "And ONE for All" on Saturday, Aug. 17, in between the Metallica performances.

The Bowling Takeover is happening at Memory Lanes in south Minneapolis from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. "And ONE for All" is set to perform at 8 p.m. More information can be found here.

Minneapolis Institute of Art will host a photo exhibit called "The Black Album in Black & White" with Photographer Ross Halfin sharing highlights of his work with Metallica. Tickets can be found here.

"Bastardane" and "OTTTO", both of which feature sons of Metallica members, will team up to perform at Varsity Theater starting at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

There will also be a Metallica Film Fest at Riverview Theater in south Minneapolis starting at 11 a.m. and will include screenings of "Cliff 'Em All", "Cunning Stunts", and "Orgullo, Pasion Y. Gloria: Tres Notes En La Ciudad De Mexico." Tickets for that can be found here.

Those looking for a more active option can find free axe throwing at Smash Park in Roseville from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and a "Name That Tune" competition for a chance to win tickets to the U.S. Bank Stadium performances.