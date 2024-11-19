Post Malone coming to US Bank Stadium next spring

article

Post Malone is coming to Minneapolis next spring as part of his stadium tour.

What we know

The Grammy-nominated musician announced on Tuesday he is playing at the U.S. Bank Stadium on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

"The Big Ass Stadium Tour" kicks off in April 2025, and stops at 25 stadiums in the United States and Canada. The tour features special guests Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell, though the press release notes some dates won't have both artists present.

Tickets

Fans hoping to attend the show can register for access to artist presale tickets, which begins on Nov. 22. Meanwhile, the Citi presale begins on Nov. 22 and general tickets go on sale at noon on Nov. 26, according to the press release.

Find additional ticket information on Ticketmaster's website.