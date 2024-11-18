Staples-Motley football team returns to state championship after nearly 40 years

The Brief The Staples-Motley High School football team is heading into the state championship undefeated. The last time the team went to the state championship was in 1988.



A central Minnesota school is heading back to the state championship for the first time in nearly 40 years. And the whole town is planning to support the high school at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday.

Team's history

The last time Staples-Motley High School football team went to the state championship was in 1988. Just two seasons ago, the team went 0 and 9. Now they’re 12 and 0, hoping to bring home the state title.

"It's been a dream since I was really young to get a state championship," said junior running back Connor Kuhns.

That dream could be a reality for junior star football player Kuhns on Friday. Being on the unbeaten Staples-Motley high school football team, he’s excited about heading to the state championship. He currently plays running back, safety, and corner. As a freshman, he remembers losing every game.

"It was. It was rough there at the start. It's just how far we've come. It's just amazing," said Kuhns.

How far they’ve come is an understatement.

"I didn't know if it was going to happen this quickly and I knew that we would have the talent," said head coach Drew Potter.

Heading to state championship

Head coach Potter turned his players from walking home to walking onto the field of U.S. Bank Stadium within three seasons. Now, Staples-Motley High School and the community are rallying behind the football team.

"I went to town earlier today to pick up my brother, and everywhere I went, people were congratulating me," said Kuhns.

The congratulations don’t stop there.

"Our fan and community support has been fabulous. The number of people who have traveled to our postseason games, this community has rallied around us, and it is. It's a special time right now," said Potter.

Now Kuhns will be preparing for that special moment.

"I've watched two games of film so far over the weekend, and I rest and drink lots of water. Otherwise, undo anything," said Kuhns.

Kuhns hopes his nerves disappear when he steps onto the field on Friday to play against Jackson County Central. One of the teams will go into Thanksgiving with a championship title at the dinner table.