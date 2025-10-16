Paul McCartney, Electric Fetus team up ahead of U.S. Bank show

The Brief In July, U.S. Bank Stadium officials announced Paul McCartney's "GOT BACK" tour would be making a stop in Minneapolis. Both during and after his concert, historic Minneapolis record store the Electric Fetus has pop-up merch sales planned. Despite being billed as "one of the biggest shows in history to come to Minnesota," tickets can still be found for as low as $45.



With Paul McCartney headed to Minneapolis for a show at U.S. Bank stadium this weekend, historic record store Electric Fetus has teamed up to offer a special pop-up sale outside its doors.

What we know:

Representatives with the record store say fans will be able to visit a special pop-up sales tent next to McCartney’s official GOT BACK merch trailer, beginning at 3:30 p.m. on concert day (Oct. 17).

Afterward, a special encore celebration will be held on Saturday as the trailer makes a stop right outside the store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fans will also be offered a 10% discount on all McCartney, Wings and Beatles CDs and vinyl during the event.

The backstory:

In July, officials with U.S. Bank Stadium and Live Nation revealed McCartney's upcoming performance, billing it "one of the biggest shows in history to come to Minnesota."

However, demand hasn’t exactly kept pace with the proclamation, as tickets can still be found on resale sites for as low as $45 (including fees).