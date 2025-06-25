US vs. Costa Rica in Gold Cup quarterfinals: How to watch
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The United States will take on Costa Rica in the Gold Cup this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis — a game you can watch on FOX 9.
US vs. Costa Rica
How to watch:
The quarterfinal match airs live on FOX 9, with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets are also available for purchase online here.
Sunday's match is crucial as Team USA makes its run for the championship.
The Gold Cup is the biggest soccer tournament in North America, featuring the United States Men's National Team as they gain momentum heading into next year's World Cup.