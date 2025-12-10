LIVE UPDATES | Minnesota weather: Messy commute expected as plows work to clear roads

The Brief Several inches of snow fell Tuesday, with accumulating snow wrapped up by early Wednesday morning. Roads are in rough shape as of Wednesday morning, with many roads snow covered in the Twin Cities and in greater Minnesota. Find live updates on weather and road conditions below, and watch FOX 9 live in the player at the top of the page.



Accumulating snow has wrapped up after several inches of snow fell Tuesday in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. This has made road conditions a bit rough for the morning commute.

The bulk of the snow wrapped up around 4 a.m. Wednesday. However, a dusting of snow is possible before snowflakes wrap up around 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Twin Cities. Areas north of Interstate 94 picked up between 5–7 inches of snow on Tuesday and early Wednesday, while some areas of the Twin Cities metro received around 4–5 inches of snow.

Here are live updates on weather and road conditions across Minnesota.

5 a.m. - Slick roads, some incidents on area roadways

A handful of incidents have been reported on Minnesota roadways as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, including vehicle spinouts. You can find the latest road conditions here.

Drive with caution, as there may be slick spots on the roads, especially on side roads, intersections, ramps and overpasses. Conditions vary widely depending on where you're driving.

Minneapolis and St. Paul have not declared snow emergencies as of this writing, but several Twin Cities metro area communities have declared snow emergencies.

4:30 a.m. - Slushy, sloppy morning commute

Plows are out clearing snow from roadways, but many roads are still covered in snow in the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. However, road conditions are slowly improving.

Drive with caution, as there may be slick spots on area roadways, especially on side roads, intersections, ramps and overpasses. Conditions vary widely depending on where you're driving.

You can find the latest road conditions here.

4 a.m. - Rough commute expected

Roads may be dicey for the morning commute on Wednesday after several inches of snow fell Tuesday. Plows are out, and road conditions on some main highways are slowly improving, but side streets, ramps and overpasses could be slick.

Only a high wind warning is still in effect for portions of southern Minnesota. It is set to expire at 6 a.m.

You can find the latest road conditions here.

3:45 a.m. - Snow covered roads

Road conditions as of around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2025.

Roads are in rough shape early Wednesday, with the majority of roads in the Twin Cities and north of Interstate 94, which saw the most snow, covered in snow.

You can find the latest road conditions here.

3:30 a.m. - Plows clearing roads

Roads are snow covered in the Twin Cities as dozens of plows are out on roads cleaning up after Tuesday's snow storm in the Twin Cities metro, southeastern Minnesota and northern Minnesota, according to MnDOT's website.

The later you can hold off your commute, the better conditions will be.

Road conditions as of 3 a.m. on Highway 169 in the Twin Cities.

You can find the latest road conditions here.

3 a.m. - Snow winding down

Most of the snow accumulation occurred before 9-10 p.m. on Tuesday for the Twin Cities metro. Light snow in the Twin Cities metro is winding down early Wednesday, ahead of the bulk of the morning commute. Snow accumulation is primarily done.

You can find the latest road conditions here.

2:30 a.m. - Some schools are closed or opening late on Wednesday

Dozens of schools are closed or are delayed as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Find a full list here.

2 a.m. - Snow covered roads

Highway 169 near St. Louis Park at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2025.

Roadways across much of the Twin Cities metro, central Minnesota and portions of northern Minnesota are covered in snow, which is making driving conditions difficult. Side roads are especially difficult, with some piles of snow or areas that haven't been plowed in the Twin Cities.

You can find the latest road conditions here.

1 a.m. - Snow totals so far

Here are the snow totals so far (additional light snow could increase some of these totals):

Cambridge: 6.9 inches

North Branch: 6 inches

Golden Valley: 5.3 inches

Eau Claire, Wisconsin: 5.1 inches (as of midnight Tuesday)

Coon Rapids: 4.6 inches

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 3.4 inches (as of midnight Tuesday)

Burnsville: 3 inches

Chanhassen: 2.8 inches (as of midnight Tuesday)

