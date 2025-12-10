8-year-old dies in hospital after icy Wisconsin crash

The Brief An 8-year-old died in a crash in Richmond Township, Wisconsin Wednesday morning. A 27-year-old woman was driving the van, and was seriously injured in the collision. The woman lost control on an icy curve and collided with another vehicle.



A crash in western Wisconsin killed an 8-year-old boy and seriously injured a 27-year-old Wednesday morning.

Fatal crash in Richmond Township, Wisconsin

What we know:

According to St. Croix County, just before 10 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on the 1500 block of County Road A.

Authorities say that a 27-year-old woman was driving a van southbound, and lost control on an icy curve and collided with another vehicle.

The woman suffered serious injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital to be treated, law enforcement said. The boy was critically injured, and was also taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Both were wearing seat belts during the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was released.

This is the 10th traffic fatality in St. Croix County.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the woman is unknown.