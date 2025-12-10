Twin Cities metro cities declare snow emergencies: List

The Brief Several cities in the Twin Cities metro have declared snow emergencies. Minneapolis and St. Paul have not declared snow emergencies as of 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The Twin Cities metro picked up several inches of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.



The Twin Cities metro area picked up several inches of snow from the snowstorm on Tuesday into Wednesday morning, which has prompted several cities to declare snow emergencies.

READ MORE: Current road conditions | School closings for Wednesday | Minnesota snow totals | Forecast: Temperatures will plunge this weekend | Semi-truck pileup spills pasta

The bulk of the snow wrapped up around 4 a.m. Wednesday, with another half-inch to an inch falling overnight. However, a dusting of snow is possible before snowflakes wrap up around 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Twin Cities. In total, areas north of Interstate 94 picked up between 5–8 inches of snow on Tuesday and early Wednesday, while some areas of the Twin Cities metro received around 4–5 inches of snow.

Cities declare snow emergencies

Local perspective:

The cities that have declared snow emergencies include:

Belle Plaine

Brooklyn Park

Eden Prairie

New Hope

West St. Paul

For snow emergency parking rules, check your city's website.

Minneapolis, St. Paul snow emergencies

What's next:

Minneapolis and St. Paul have not yet declared snow emergencies as of 6:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.