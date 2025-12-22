MN weather: Ice on roadways cause crashes, spinouts Monday morning

The Brief A light wintry mix is creating some slick spots on roads for the Monday morning commute. Ice and light slush are reported on roadways in the metro and southern Minnesota. Icy conditions have been reported in the southwestern Twin Cities metro.



A light wintry mix created some slick road conditions for the Monday morning commute.

Here are updates on road conditions:

10:30 a.m. - Highway 212 reopens

Highway 212 reopened after being closed for several hours, according to the McLeod County Sheriff's Office.

10:20 a.m. - Dozens of crashes; 2 fatal crashes during morning commute

The Minnesota State Patrol on Monday reported dozens of crashes statewide.

From 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, there were 81 property damage crashes, 9 injury crashes, two fatal crashes, 69 vehicles off the road and 10 jackknifed semi-trucks.

9:20 a.m. - Highway 212 closed in both directions

Highway 212 is closed in both directions on Monday morning, with MnDOT saying the roadway is completely covered in ice.

The highway is closed between Jet Avenue and Minnesota 22, about three miles west of Glencoe.

MnDOT expects the road to reopen around 10 a.m.

Other roads southwest of the Twin Cities are partially or completely covered in ice, but conditions are expected to improve as the morning continues.

8:30 a.m. – Driving conditions return to normal in Twin Cities metro

Roadways in the Twin Cities metro have mostly cleared, though the pavement remains wet.

Areas to the south and west are still experiencing icy and slush-covered roads.

7:30 a.m. – Roads closed, conditions improve slightly in metro

As of 7:30 a.m., some highways southwest of the metro remain closed after a wintry mix left surfaces covered in ice. Travel is not advised on some roadways in the same region due to icy road conditions.

MnDOT lists major roadways in the Twin Cities metro as being covered in light slush and ice, noting there's some risk of frost developing on the roads.

Slick road conditions

The backstory:

A winter weather advisory is in place for the metro and parts of southern Minnesota until 8 a.m. on Monday. Mixed precipitation overnight is creating some slick spots on roads for the Monday morning commute.

A couple of spinouts and crashes have been reported in and around the Twin Cities metro. Travel is not advised in some areas just southwest metro, as seen in dark purple on MnDOT’s map below.

MnDOT reports there is ice and light slush on the road as of 5:45 a.m. on Monday. You can find the latest road conditions here.

Roads closed, no travel advised

Dig deeper:

The icy road conditions have led to some road closures and MnDOT issuing that travel is not advised.

As of 6 a.m., those roads include:

MN 19 between MN 5 and MN 93 is closed

Highway 212 from Glencoe to Olivia is closed

MN 22 between MN 5; MN 19 (Gaylord) and US 212 (4 miles north of New Auburn) — travel is not advised.

MN 5 between MN 22; MN 19 (Gaylord) and US 212 (6 miles east of Green Isle) — travel is not advised

MN 19 between MN 4 (near Fairfax) and MN 5; MN 22; West Main Street (Gaylord) — Travel is not advised.

MN 19 between Gaylord and 1 mile east of the New Prague area — travel is not advised

MN 22 between MN 5; MN 19 (Gaylord) and US 212 (4 miles north of New Auburn) — travel is not advised.