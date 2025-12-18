Minnesota weather: Whiteout conditions lead to over 100 crashes so far

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol has reported 167 crashes so far due to blowing snow causing whiteout conditions. Three semi-trucks have jackknifed, and 50 vehicles have gone off the road. The snow showers are expected to be done by late evening.



The Minnesota State Patrol has reported over 100 crashes so far due to blowing snow and low visibility.

Minnesota crash numbers

By the numbers:

State Patrol says between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. there have been 102 property damage crashes, 10 injury crashes, two spin-outs, 50 vehicles off-road and three jackknifed semi-trucks.

Due to whiteout conditions caused by blowing snow, the McLeod County Sheriff's Office has issued a no travel advisory for the county.

Current road conditions

Local perspective:

Roads in the Twin Cities remain partially covered with ice and browning snow, with several crashes in the area.

In southern Minnesota, a good portion of the roads are completely covered with blowing snow and visibility is less than one tenth of a mile. A portion of I-35 at Highway 14 is closed due to several crashes.

A portion of I-90 is also closed due to crashes.

Roads in the far northwest of Minnesota are still closed due to whiteout conditions.

For the latest on the road conditions, go to MnDOT's 511 map.