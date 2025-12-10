Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow driver at MSP Airport

article

The Brief A 47-year-old man was stuck and killed in a parking lot by a snowplow driver. The incident happened Tuesday evening in the parking lot of the LSG Sky Chefs facility, located just south of Terminal 2. Further details about the incident have not yet been released.



A man was fatally struck by a snowplow driver at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport campus on Tuesday evening.

Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow driver

What we know:

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the LSG Sky Chefs facility, located on the 3100 block of East 73rd Street, just south of Terminal 2.

An airport official said a 47-year-old man was struck and killed by a snowplow in the parking lot. Further details were not immediately released, but MSP Airport police are investigating the incident with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

What we don't know:

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.