Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow driver at MSP Airport

Published  December 10, 2025 8:04am CST
A 47-year-old man was fatally struck by a snowplow driver in the airport parking lot, just south of Terminal 2.

    • A 47-year-old man was stuck and killed in a parking lot by a snowplow driver.
    • The incident happened Tuesday evening in the parking lot of the LSG Sky Chefs facility, located just south of Terminal 2.
    • Further details about the incident have not yet been released.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was fatally struck by a snowplow driver at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport campus on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the LSG Sky Chefs facility, located on the 3100 block of East 73rd Street, just south of Terminal 2.

An airport official said a 47-year-old man was struck and killed by a snowplow in the parking lot. Further details were not immediately released, but MSP Airport police are investigating the incident with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol. 

What we don't know:

The victim has not yet been publicly identified. 

The Source: This story uses information from a Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesperson.

