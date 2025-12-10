Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow driver at MSP Airport
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was fatally struck by a snowplow driver at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport campus on Tuesday evening.
What we know:
The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the LSG Sky Chefs facility, located on the 3100 block of East 73rd Street, just south of Terminal 2.
An airport official said a 47-year-old man was struck and killed by a snowplow in the parking lot. Further details were not immediately released, but MSP Airport police are investigating the incident with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.
What we don't know:
The victim has not yet been publicly identified.
The Source: This story uses information from a Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesperson.