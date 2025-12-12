Baby diapers spill across I-90 after semi-truck crash, minor injuries reported
MINNESOTA (FOX 9) - A crash involving two semi-trucks caused a load of baby diapers to spill across Interstate 90 (I-90) near Lewiston.
Authorities say the crash led to minor injuries and the closure of the westbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.
Diaper spill on I-90
What we know:
The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the crash happened the morning of Friday, Dec. 12, in the westbound lanes of I-90 near mile marker 240, west of the Lewiston exit.
One of the semis was carrying diapers, which spilled across the highway after the crash.
Authorities say the crash caused minor injuries.
A detour through Lewiston, Utica and St. Charles was put in place after both westbound lanes were closed.
What we don't know:
Details on what may have led to the crash were not shared.
The Source: This story uses information share by the Minnesota State Patrol and previous FOX 9 reporting.