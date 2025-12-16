Eden Prairie police chaplain charged with injuring woman, child during hit-and-run

The Brief A chaplain with the Eden Prairie Police Department is accused of injuring a woman and child in an August hit-and-run crash. John Charles Brecount is charged with multiple counts of criminal vehicular operation. Brecount admitted to being distracted by a text message from his wife, and thought he hit a crosswalk sign.



A 61-year-old man who is a chaplain with the Eden Prairie Police Department is accused of injuring a woman and child in a hit-and-run back in August, according to charges filed in Hennepin County Court.

Charges against John Charles Brecount

What we know:

John Charles Brecount is charged with four counts, including criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm and leaving the scene.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 21, 2025, where Brecount allegedly struck a child and an adult while driving in Eden Prairie.

The complaint states Brecount admitted to being distracted by a text message from his wife when the crash occurred. He later contacted the police, stating, "I think it was me," and explained he thought he had hit a crosswalk sign.

Eden Prairie hit-and-run

The backstory:

The complaint states on the evening of Aug. 21, officers responded to a crash at Mitchell Road and Chestnut Drive in Eden Prairie.

A 2-year-old child was critically injured, and her mother sustained minor injuries. Witnesses reported that a white sedan fled the scene.

Brecount, a volunteer chaplain with the Eden Prairie Police Department, later contacted authorities, admitting his involvement. Forensic evidence linked his vehicle to the crash.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Brecount did not stop immediately after the crash or report it to authorities at the time.