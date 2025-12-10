Minnesota winter storm leads to hundreds of crashes, vehicles off the road

The Brief A winter storm has led to hundreds of crashes and vehicles sent off the road. More than 250 crashes have been reported and more than 300 vehicles have gone off the road since Tuesday at noon. A pileup crash also snarled traffic on Highway 52 in Inver Grove Heights.



More than 250 crashes were reported since Tuesday afternoon after a winter storm dropped snow on Minnesota.

Minnesota snow

What we know:

A clipper system out of the Dakotas dropped as much as 8 inches of snow on some spots in central Minnesota starting Tuesday afternoon and stretching into the overnight hours.

In the Twin Cities metro, totals were typically between 3 and 5 inches, with the official total at MSP Airport at 4.1 inches.

Snow crashes in MN

By the numbers:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, between Tuesday at noon and Wednesday at 9 a.m., there were 255 vehicle crashes, 375 vehicles reported off the road, and 13 jackknifed semis. Of the crashes, there were 19 with reported injuries and one fatal wreck.

Dig deeper:

A wreck during the 8 o'clock hour FOX 9 traffic reporter Lauren Andrego spotted along Highway 52 at the Concord Boulevard exit in Inver Grove Heights.

At least three cars were involved in a pile-up crash and several others, including a semi, had gone off the road on the icy stretch. The crashes snarled traffic as tow trucks worked to clear the area.