Minnesota winter storm leads to hundreds of crashes, vehicles off the road
(FOX 9) - More than 250 crashes were reported since Tuesday afternoon after a winter storm dropped snow on Minnesota.
Minnesota snow
What we know:
A clipper system out of the Dakotas dropped as much as 8 inches of snow on some spots in central Minnesota starting Tuesday afternoon and stretching into the overnight hours.
In the Twin Cities metro, totals were typically between 3 and 5 inches, with the official total at MSP Airport at 4.1 inches.
Snow crashes in MN
By the numbers:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, between Tuesday at noon and Wednesday at 9 a.m., there were 255 vehicle crashes, 375 vehicles reported off the road, and 13 jackknifed semis. Of the crashes, there were 19 with reported injuries and one fatal wreck.
Dig deeper:
A wreck during the 8 o'clock hour FOX 9 traffic reporter Lauren Andrego spotted along Highway 52 at the Concord Boulevard exit in Inver Grove Heights.
At least three cars were involved in a pile-up crash and several others, including a semi, had gone off the road on the icy stretch. The crashes snarled traffic as tow trucks worked to clear the area.
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 reporting and the Minnesota State Patrol.