Daunte Wright's family agrees to $3.25M settlement with Brooklyn Center

Attorneys for the family of Daunte Wright say they have reached an agreement on a monetary settlement with the city in Wright's death at the hands of Brooklyn Center police.

In a statement, Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin says the city has agreed to pay out $3.25 million to the Wright family.

While an agreement is in place, attorneys say the settlement hasn't yet been finalized. The family is also seeking "substantial and meaningful non-monetary relief" including new training for police officers in the city.

"Nothing can explain or fill the emptiness in our lives without Daunte or our continued grief at the senseless way he died. But in his name, we will move forward, and it was important to us that his loss be used for positive change in the community, not just for a financial settlement for our family. We hope Black families, people of color, and all residents feel safer now in Brooklyn Center because of the changes the city must make to resolve our claims. It is vital to us that the city fulfill its good faith commitment to fully funding and implementing the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Resolution," wrote Katie and Arbuey Wright, parents of Daunte Wright, in a statement through attorneys.

The agreement follows a closed-door meeting Tuesday night in Brooklyn Center. As late as Tuesday afternoon, an attorney for Brooklyn Center said negotiations between the city and Wright family were ongoing. FOX 9 has reached out to city officials for confirmation on the details of the settlement. The city has not yet commented.

Wright was killed in April of 2021 after former officer Kim Potter mistakenly pulled her gun instead of her Taser during a traffic stop. Potter was convicted of manslaughter last year and sentenced to two years behind bars.