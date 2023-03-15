Daunte Wright death: Son to get majority of $3.5M settlement

The son of Daunte Wright, the man shot and killed in 2021 by a Brooklyn Center police officer, is set to receive the lion's share of a multi-million dollar settlement from the City of Brooklyn Center as a judge slashed attorneys fees as part of her order issued Wednesday.

The city and Daunte Wright's family reached the $3.25 million agreement last June.

The distribution has been under scrutiny since that time, with Chyna Whitaker, the former partner of Daunte Wright and the mother of his son Daunte Wright Jr., raising concerns about how the money would be distributed.

Judge criticizes attorney fees

Under the initially proposed distribution agreement last year, Daunte Wright Jr. would have received $1.3 million, a little over a third of the total settlement but 61 percent of the funds left over after legal fees.

But, in a distribution order issued on Wednesday, the judge blasted attorneys for an "unreasonable" contingency fee.

Judge Bridget Sullivan writes that the Wright family attorneys initially sought a whopping 40 percent of the settlement money before dropping the figure down to 33 percent – which is a more typical fee for settlement cases in Minnesota.

But, in her order, the judge said this case wasn't complex. In fact, she indicates the settlement process was pretty straightforward.

"No legal action was ever initiated, no depositions were taken, and discovery requests were ever served. In addition, the City of Brooklyn Center clearly indicated it wanted to settle the case less than two months after Wright’s death… the attorneys spent relatively few hours studying the legal issues which would have arisen in litigation; and the attorneys spent very little time, perhaps as few as fifteen hours, in communicating with the City of Brooklyn Center’s attorney, preparing for settlement discussions, and engaging in direct face-to-face negotiations," the judge writes.

On top of that, Judge Sullivan argued the retainer splitting agreement between the family's attorneys, including Newmark Storms Dworak, Romanucci and Blandin, and Ben Crump Law, was "unenforceable".

In her order, the judge reduced the fee to 15 percent, going to Newmark Storms, Dworak, stating that the firm, "unlike the other two law firms, accepted full responsibility for the case during its duration and devoted substantial time to the case."

Daunte Wright (Daunte Wright family)

Judge alludes to animosity between Whitaker and Wright family

In a summary of the case, Judge Sullivan also discussed tensions between Whitaker and Wright's family that extended to the settlement.

Stating there is "profound animosity between Wright’s family and Whitaker" the judge referenced an altercation following the sentencing of Kim Potter, the officer who killed Wright, between Whitaker and Wright's sister.

"Whitaker was physically assaulted by Wright’s sister, Diamond Wright at the Hennepin County Government Center at the sentencing for Kimberley Potter," the judge explains. "Diamond Wright was charged with assault on June 15, 2022, and later pled guilty to Fifth-Degree Assault."

The judge also references another incident where Whitaker says Wright's father Arbuey tried to "forcibly remove Daunte Jr. from her arms."

The judge also points to the fight over GoFundMe money raised in the weeks after Wright's killing.

Questions over GoFundMe money

In a lawsuit last fall, Whitaker said Daunte Wright Jr. had seen none of the GoFundMe money that had been raised after Wright's killing at the hands of Brooklyn Center police.

Whitaker said that she was promised half of the more than $1 million raised online would go to her to help her support her son. According to the lawsuit, the fundraiser was reportedly initially created for Daunte Wright Jr. but the language on the listing was later changed to remove the reference to the child.

"When you make a promise of 50% of the proceeds, you engage the public to rely on that promise and give you money," Whitaker’s attorney Lee Hutton told FOX 9 at the time. "For that money to not go to that one purpose…that’s disturbing on many levels."

Final distribution of settlement money

With attorney fees cut down, the judge issued the final settlement distribution, giving Daunte Wright Jr. more than $2 million and Daunte Wright Sr.'s mother and father, $255,000 and $155,000 respectively.

The distribution breaks down as follows:

Daunte Wright Jr.: $2,021,267.00 (child)

Katie Bryant: $255,000.00 (mother)

Arbuey Wright: $155,000.00 (father)

Damik Bryant: $50,000.00 (half-brother)

Dallas Bryant: $50,000.00 (half-brother)

Diamond Wright: $50,000.00 (sister)

Destinee Wright: $50,000.00 (sister)

Monica Wright: $20,000.00 (half-sister)

Marcus Wright: $20,000.00 (half-brother)

Along with that, the judge awarded attorney fees to the Newmark Storms Dworak law firm ($487,500) and the Romanucci & Blandin law firm ($56,233), with nothing awarded to Ben Crump Law. A trustee is also slated to receive $35,000.