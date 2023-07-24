Brooklyn Center preps for Daunte Wright memorial construction

Permanent memorial plans in memory of Daunte Wright are moving forward in Brooklyn Center.

A public presentation on the memorial took place Monday night on the council’s agenda. With no vote needed the project has already been given the green light as part of the settlement with Wright's family, with material already ordered, and a neighborhood once the focus of racial justice, policing, and pre-textual traffic stops is back in the spotlight.

Wright was shot and killed by former officer Kim Potter two years ago during a traffic stop.

But in the neighborhood where the deadly stop unfolded and drew the world’s attention two years ago, the feelings remain raw and sentiments are mixed on whether this is the right home for a permanent memorial.

Despite some objections around the intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Kathrene Drive, the city is moving forward with the project that was agreed upon as part of a multi-million dollar settlement with Wright’s family.

The tribute to the 20 year old is made of steel and granite and comes with a price tag of approximately $243,000, again which is money set aside in the settlement. It will replace the makeshift display of flowers, spray paint, and signage that has served as a gathering space for the Wright family and members of the community since the April 2021 encounter.

While some see it as a fitting memorial that belongs here for generations, others don’t believe it belongs in a residential neighborhood.