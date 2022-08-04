Ex-Brooklyn Center police chief sues after termination following Wright killing

Former Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon, who resigned following the killing of Daunte Wright, is suing the city, claiming his termination violated the state’s open meetings act, was racially motivated, and was a breach of contract, among other things.

In the recently filed lawsuit, Gannon claims Brooklyn Center violated the state’s Whistle Blower Act, Open Meeting Law, and Data Practices Act, the city fired him based on his race, broke his employment contract, defamed his professional reputation, and failed to live up to promise they made about due process.

Gannon resigned his position two days after the killing of Wright by Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter.

The immediate days that followed were chaotic for both city officials, and the city at large as protesters converged on the police department to demand accountability and the firing of officer Potter.

The lawsuit claims a meeting was held behind closed doors where the decision to terminate Gannon was made. He was offered no opportunity to defend himself against the allegations levied against him.

Gannon is seeking a yet-to-be-determined amount of money for denied earnings, emotional distress, and other violations.

The lawsuit names several defendants, including the City of Brooklyn Center, City Manager Reginald Edwards and City Council member Marquita Butler.