Kim Potter released from prison

Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted in the killing of Daunte Wright, was released from prison early Monday morning.

The Department of Corrections says Potter was released from their facility in Shakopee around 4 a.m.

"Based on the intelligence we gathered, we released Ms. Potter at a time we felt was safest for her and for everyone at the correctional facility," DOC spokesperson Andy Skoogman said in a release.

Potter served 16 months of her sentence in Shakopee and will now move to Wisconsin, where she will serve the remainder of her sentence under supervised release.

Kim Potters mugshot upon entering prison (left) versus the most recent mugshot released by the DOC. (Supplied)

The DOC says the conditions of that release are: