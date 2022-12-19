Kim Potter's application to get her sentence shortened won't be considered by pardon board

article

Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of manslaughter in the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright in April 2021, won't have her application heard by the state pardon board as she sought to have her sentence reduced.

Monday, the pardon board started a two-day hearing to review about 40 of 80 requests for pardons, sentence commutation, or reprieve. Potter's request for a sentence reduction didn't make the cut for review

Potter is already set to serve only 16 months of her 24-month sentence after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting. In her application to the pardon board, Potter pointed to a pre-sentence recommendation that she serve probation in the case.

However, in a statement to FOX 9, a spokesperson said the board declined to review Potter's application among the first set because she was already given a sentence below recommended guidelines. Since Potter is set to be freed from prison before the board's next hearing, her request will not be heard.

Potter, who has served about a year at the correctional facility in Shakopee, is set to be released in April.