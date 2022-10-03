Mom of Daunte Wright's son files lawsuit seeking GoFundMe money

article

The mother of Daunte Wright's son has filed a civil lawsuit against Wright's parents and attorney Ben Crump, saying she hasn't received her portion of the money raised following Wright's April 11, 2021, killing.

The lawsuit – filed on Monday on behalf of Chyna Whitaker, who is Daunte Wright Jr.'s mom – says her former attorney Ben Crump "promised and assured her up-front that any GoFundMe monies raised through The Daunte Wright Sr. Memorial Fund would be split 50/50 between Daunte Jr. and the Wright family," noting Crump promised her she and her son would be taken care of.

Wright Sr.'s aunt, who organized the GoFundMe with the help of Crump's law firm, also said Wright Jr. would receive a portion of the $1.039 million raised through the fundraising site, the lawsuit states. Language on the GoFundMe page also said the money would go to help support Wright Jr.

However, the lawsuit alleges, this didn't happen – "not one single penny" has been turned over to Whitaker for the benefit of Wright Jr. And instead, all the money has been given to Wright Sr.'s parents, Katie Bryant and Arbuey Wright. The lawsuit says had Crump not promised Whitaker she would receive money from the GoFundMe, she would have set up her own account.

Whitaker's lawsuit says after the Wright family used Wright Jr.'s image and existence to raise more than $1 million via GoFundMe, Crump and Wright Sr.'s parents "all turned their backs" on Whitaker and her son.

The lawsuit seeks a judgment against Wright Sr.'s parents and Crump to be determined at trial, but believed to be more than $500,000; seeks "full and complete accounting" are done on all bank accounts where the GoFundMe money was deposited; attorney's fees and other relief.

FOX 9 has reached out to Crump's law firm for comment.