Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter

The passenger and former girlfriend of Daunte Wright has filed a civil complaint against former police officer Kim Potter and the City of Brooklyn Center, alleging, "physical injuries, severe psychological injuries and extreme emotional distress from watching Daunte [Wright] die right in front of her."

According to the complaint filed on July 29, Daunte Wright was In the driver seat on April 11, 2021, with Alayna Albrecht-Payton in the front passenger seat, when "Potter drew her firearm and shot Daunte at point-blank range. Potter’s shooting caused Daunte to lose control of and crash the car, thereby injuring Alayna… Despite her own injuries, Alayna spent the final moments of Daunte’s life desperately trying to save him as he gasped for air."

After the crash, Albrecht-Payton was bleeding from her head and face, had lacerations, swelling, and pain, and had bleeding coming from her ears, the complaint reads. Later evaluations also revealed a concussion and broken jaw.

Albrecht-Payton, 21 of St. Paul, is seeking at least $150,000 in damages following the shooting – $50,000 each per count of negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and vicarious liability.

After a trial, a Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright.