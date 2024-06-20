Expand / Collapse search
Watch every goal in Minnesota Aurora FC's 5-0 win over Bavarian United

By
Published  June 20, 2024 8:58pm CDT
Minnesota Aurora FC
FOX 9

Saige Wimes gives Minnesota Aurora FC 3-0 lead

Saige Wimes scored off a Jelena Zbiljic assist in the 26th minute to give Minnesota Aurora FC a 3-0 lead over Bavarian United Thursday night at TCO Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Aurora FC didn’t waste any time in putting away Bavarian United Thursday night in a 5-0 win to keep its unbeaten regular season intact, and stay atop the Heartland Division in USL-W play.

Minnesota Aurora had four different first half scorers at TCO Stadium, three in the first 26 minutes, to cruise to its seventh victory of the season in front of 5,225 fans in Eagan. Aurora is now 7-0-2 on the year, and has out-scored opponents 36-5 on the season. That includes a 23-3 advantage on their home turf. They have a plus-31 goal differential for the season.

Mariah Nguyen gives Minnesota Aurora FC 1-0 lead

Mariah Nguyen scored off a free kick in the 12th minute to give Minnesota Aurora FC a 1-0 lead over Bavarian United Thursday night at TCO Stadium.

Katie Duong gives Minnesota Aurora FC 2-0 lead

Katie Duong scored in the 16th minute to give Minnesota Aurora FC a 2-0 lead over Bavarian United.

Mariah Nguyen got the scoring started with a goal in the 12th minute on a header off a free kick. She found the net, even though it appeared Julia Sattler got the final touch before it found the net. Sattler even celebrated as if she scored the goal. Four minutes later, Katie Doung scored after gathering a deflection right in front of the net.

Addy Weichers goal gives Minnesota Aurora FC 4-0 lead

Addy Weichers scored off a corner kick to give Minnesota Aurora FC a 4-0 first half lead over Bavarian United Thursday night at TCO Stadium.

Saige Wimes scored off a free kick in the 26th minute. Addy Weichers scored on a header off a corner kick in the 39th minute to make it 4-0 at half.

Duong scored her second goal of the night in the 77th minute, curling a shot outside the penalty area over and around the Bavarian keeper.

Katie Duong's 2nd goal gives Minnesota Aurora 5-0 lead

Katie Duong's second goal of the night in the 77th minute gave Minnesota Aurora FC a 5-0 lead over Bavarian United Thursday night at TCO Stadium.

Minnesota Aurora FC closes out its home regular season on Saturday against Chicago City, which is also the team’s Pride Match at TCO Stadium.