Vikings WR Jordan Addison arrested in California: report

Second-year Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested over the weekend in southern California, according to a Los Angeles newspaper report.

The Los Angeles Daily News reports Addison was arrested late Friday night after being found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle. California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the report of a vehicle blocking a lane on Glen Anderson Freeway to Sepulveda Boulevard, near LAX airport.

According to the report, California Highway Patrol found a white Rolls Royce blocking the lane and a man, later identified as Addison, in the driver's seat asleep. Addison was arrested after a DUI check around 11:36 p.m. and later released about two hours later.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Vikings said the team was looking into the arrest. "We are aware of Jordan Addison’s arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident," the statement reads.

Addison was born in Maryland but played college ball for the University of Southern California for a season after transferring from Pittsburgh. Addison also made an appearance this past week at the Netflix premiere of the series "Receiver" at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles.

This isn't Addison's first problem with the law since joining the Vikings. Last year, just before the start of training camp , Addison was cited for driving 140 mph down I-94 in St. Paul. Speaking with troopers during that incident, he blamed his speed on "his dog having an emergency" at his home.

Addison ultimately pleaded guilty to speeding and paid a $686 fine.

During his rookie campaign, Addison had 70 catches, 911 yards, and 10 touchdowns for the Vikings, becoming a crucial target for the passing game when Justin Jefferson missed multiple games mid-year.