Vikings rookie Addison pleads guilty to speeding, will pay fine for offense

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has pleaded guilty to a citation resulting from his driving more than 100 mph on Interstate 94 through St. Paul in the early morning hours of July 21, and will receive $686 in fines for the petty misdemeanor.

The Minnesota Vikings first-round pick was cited for speeding and reckless driving when he was stopped by the Minnesota State Patrol just after 3 a.m. after being clocked at 140 MPH, driving a Lamborghini Urus, in a 55 MPH zone on eastbound Interstate 94 near the Dale Street exit.

At the time, the citation said "driver stated his dog was having an emergency at his residence, and that was the reason for his speed."

He was originally charged with one count of speeding in a 55-mph zone (140/55) and one count of reckless driving.

On Aug. 22, he agreed to plead guilty to the first count, a petty misdemeanor, with the admission, "I drove a vehicle in excess of 100 mph in a 55-mph zone." As part of the guilty plea, Addison is required to pay $686 in fines within 90 days.

Addison later released a statement through his agent, saying, "Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment, I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry."

The Vikings have high hopes for the speedy receiver, taking Addison out of USC with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has signed a four-year, $13.7 million deal with the team that is fully guaranteed.