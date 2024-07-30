Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has 'very clear cut' plan for QB play in preseason

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters before Tuesday’s training camp practice at TCO Performance Center, and much of the talk was about the quarterbacks.

The Vikings are now five days into training camp, and from the beginning, Sam Darnold has gotten a majority of the reps with the first-team offense. The key word there is majority. Rookie J.J. McCarthy has gotten his turn, and it doesn’t appear the moment is too big for him.

So who plays in the preseason?

O’Connell did his best to keep coy when asked about Darnold and McCarthy getting snaps in preseason games. The Vikings host the Las Vegas Raiders for their lone home preseason game on Aug. 10. Will Darnold play? He knows what he will do, but that information is very much not public.

"I have a very clear cut plan of how we’re going to handle the playing time of our entire team. See you guys later," O’Connell said with a smirk.

The Vikings signed Darnold in free agency on a one-year, $10 million deal. They also moved up in the first round of the NFL Draft to get McCarthy. The consensus has been that it’s Darnold’s job to lose, with McCarthy ready to potentially take over in 2025. When Kirk Cousins was with the Vikings, he never played on preseason snap. If Darnold plays at all, it might be in the first game. But they’ll likely save him for joint practices in Cleveland, and he won’t take his first real snap until Week 1 at the New York Giants.

Assessing Darnold, McCarthy in camp

Darnold and McCarthy have both made plays in training camp, and they’ve both committed turnovers. Darnold has three interceptions in the last two camp practices, but he’s also connected with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on big plays. McCarthy has been more consistent, and committed fewer turnovers. He had at least two touchdowns in a low red zone situation on Saturday.

O’Connell was asked to assess both. He said there will be a time when McCarthy gets more reps with the first-team offense.

"I think both guys have done a lot of really good things. I also think both guys have made some mistakes with the football. You will at some point see J.J. consistently getting a little bit more 1 reps there. At the same time, Sam earned the right to take the bulk of those reps early on," O’Connell said.

Day 6 highlights

Trishton Jackson and Jailen Nailor both did their part in the No. 3 receiver battle on a hot Tuesday afternoon. On the second play of practice, McCarthy hit Jackson over Akayleb Evans and Cam Bynum for a 50-plus yard gain. Darnold hit Nailor and Justin Jefferson for consecutive big gains. In a red zone 7-on-7 situation, McCarthy hit Jackson, Nailor and Nick Muse for three straight touchdowns.

Darnold threaded a pass through tight coverage to tight end Johnny Mundt for a big gain.

Will Reichard got three long field goal attempts in at the end of practice. The first two missed wide right, the last was good from 50-plus yards out, with room to spare.

Lewis Cine has lower leg injury

O'Connell said Tuesday safety Lewis Cine has been out of practice the last few days with a lower leg injury. He will work out on a side field Tuesday. It's been a frustrating run for Cine, who hasn't been the same since suffering a broken leg in London his rookie season. He has work to do to make the 53-man roster.