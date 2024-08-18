Report: Vikings signing CB Stephon Gilmore to 1-year, $10 million contract

article

The Minnesota Vikings are adding a big name to their defensive backfield ahead of their final preseason game with Week 1 at the New York Giants exactly three weeks away.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings are signing free agent Stephon Gilmore to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million, with $7 million guaranteed. Gilmore came to TCO Performance Center early last week for a visit, but left without a contract.

It comes a day after the Vikings got three interceptions in a 27-12 preseason win at the Cleveland Browns.

Why it matters

Gilmore becomes the fifth defensive back to sign with the Vikings since the start of training camp. After the tragic death of Khyree Jackson, losing Mekhi Blackmon to a torn ACL and Shaq Griffin getting hurt on the first day of practice, they need players in the secondary. The Vikings had previously brought in Bobby McCain, Fabian Moreau, Nahshon Wright and Duke Shelley. Most of the moves have one thing in common: Familiarity with Brian Flores.

They also traded Andrew Booth Jr. for Wright, and have moved Jay Ward from safety to defensive back.

Gilmore’s history

Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowl selection entering his 13th NFL season. The Vikings will be his sixth team. He started all 17 games for the Dallas Cowboys last year and had two interceptions and 13 passes defended, filling a void when Trevon Diggs went down with a season-ending injury.

Gilmore was First-Team All-Pro in 2019 and the Defensive Player of the Year after collecting six interceptions. In 165 games, Gilmore has 31 interceptions.

Vikings aren’t punting on the season

To put Gilmore’s contract in perspective, it’s essentially the same deal they gave free agent quarterback Sam Darnold. He’s now the unquestioned Week 1 starter after J.J. McCarthy went down with a torn meniscus against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Vikings wouldn’t add a player like Gilmore to their secondary if they didn’t think a playoff run was possible.

That's despite the fact that they're likely only going to be favored to win one of their first eight games, according to most Las Vegas sports books.

What's next

The Vikings will practice this week before heading to the Philadelphia Eagles for their final preseason game. Week 1 at the New York Giants is Sunday, Sept. 8.