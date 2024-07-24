Mekhi Blackmon tears ACL in first Vikings training camp practice

article

The Minnesota Vikings don’t even have pads on yet, but have already suffered their first major injury of training camp at TCO Performance Center.

Defensive back Mekhi Blackmon left the team’s first practice on Wednesday with a leg injury. According to multiple reports, Blackmon suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2024 season.

Blackmon was a third round pick by the Vikings last season out of USC. He played in 15 games and made three starts. He had 41 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and three tackles for loss.

Blackmon was expected to compete for significant playing time in a secondary that includes Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans, Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin and Duke Shelley. The Vikings also got Khyree Jackson in the NFL Draft, but he died earlier this month in a tragic car accident.

The Vikings are back at practice Thursday and Friday before holding their first workout open to fans on Saturday at TCO Performance Center.