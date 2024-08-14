Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy out for season after meniscus surgery

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Wednesday that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing meniscus surgery.

What we know

Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced that McCarthy had undergone successful surgery for his meniscus injury on Wednesday morning. The surgery revealed a full repair was needed, meaning the worst-case scenario for McCarthy.

How is Kevin O'Connell reacting?

Coach O'Connell said the injury was a tough blow for the team after McCarthy had shown a lot of promise in his first preseason action.

"There is no question in my mind about the physical talent that J.J. has," O'Connell said Wednesday. "[We had seen] the transformation [from the start of spring until now] had started to look like a really good NFL quarterback."

However, O'Connell has no doubt McCarthy will bounce back.

"This guy is so motivated, and so dialed in," said O'Connell. "As excited as I was to draft him, he's confirmed everything that I hoped to see… Our fanbase and everyone should just be excited that we got our young franchise quarterback in the building."

What does this mean for the Vikings?

Not much changes for Minnesota, at least to begin the season. It was already expected that Sam Darnold would be the team's starter at quarterback for Week 1.

"We continue on with our preparations for the opener," O'Connell said. "I can't wait to see Sam not only these next two days but also continuing to stack really good days and showing ultra comfort in our offense."

Unfortunate history

Unfortunately, injuries to Vikings quarterbacks are nothing new for the team.

August 2016: After two promising seasons, a young Teddy Bridgewater suffered a major knee injury during training camp in 2016. The injury was the beginning of the end of his career in Minnesota.

October 2023: After a slow start to the season for the team, the Vikings were rolling by late October on their way to a third straight win when Kirk Cousins went down in a game against Green Bay. Up until the point he was carted off the field, Cousins had arguably been the best quarterback in the league. The injury would turn out to be a torn Achilles. Cousins would leave the following offseason for Atlanta.

August 2024: After an impressive start to the preseason, J.J. McCarthy suffers a knee injury that turns out to be a full meniscus tear.