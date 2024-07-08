Photo shows mangled car in crash that killed Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson

article

Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive back Khyree Jackson died early Saturday morning in a three-car crash in Maryland, with the team about three weeks away from starting training camp.

Jackson, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon, was just 24 years old. Photos released Monday by TMZ Sports show the car Jackson was in at the time of the crash, a Dodge Charger, completely destroyed. The back half of the vehicle is completely ripped off as it's being loaded onto a tow truck. Jackson was with two of his high school teammates and sitting in the front passenger side of the car just after 3:10 a.m. when an Infiniti Q50 tried to change lanes and tried to speed ahead.

The Infiniti hit the Charger, sending it off the road and into tree stumps. Jackson, A.J. Lytton Jr. and Isaiah Hazel all died in the crash. The driver of the Infiniti, identified by authorities as 23-year-old Cori Clingman, will likely face charges in the incident as it is believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Vikings players and coaches were devastated when they heard the news.

"I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement. "My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches."

Jackson’s path to the Vikings took plenty of turns. He quit football altogether before getting a job at a Chipotle and eventually a grocery store. He played two years at Alabama before finishing last season at Oregon.

"I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree. As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him. Khyree’s personality captured every room he was in. I’m devastated that his life and everything he had in front of him has been cut short," Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. "My thoughts are with Khyree’s family and friends, those who played with and coached him in college, and his teammates and coaches here at the Vikings."