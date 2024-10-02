Minneapolis picked to host NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, NCAA Wrestling Championship

The Brief The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will return to Minneapolis in 2027, with the University of Minnesota hosting First and Second Round games at the Target Center. In 2028, Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium will host the NCAA Wrestling Championship, marking the largest venue ever for the event.



Minneapolis will host NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament games in 2027 and the NCAA Wrestling Championship in 2028, the University of Minnesota announced Wednesday.

What do we know

The University of Minnesota announced that it had again been selected to host NCAA Championship games in 2027. The Gophers will be one of eight schools to host the opening rounds in 2027.

The university says the Target Center will host the First and Second Round games.

The following year, in 2028, U.S. Bank Stadium is also slated to host the NCAA Wrestling Championship. The University of Minnesota says the stadium will be the largest venue to ever host the championship.

Context

Minneapolis previously hosted the Men's Final Four in 2019 and the Women's Final Four in 2022, but the men's games were played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Target Center played host to Big Ten Tournament games in 2023 and 2024.

Minneapolis was set to host a regional round of the tournament in 2021 but the games ended up getting moved to Indiana due to the pandemic. U.S. Bank Stadium was also slated to host the wrestling championship in 2020 before it was canceled due to the pandemic.

The last time the wrestling championship was hosted in Minneapolis was 1996 at the Target Center.

Future tournaments

Minnesota is now set to host three major postseason tournaments for the NCAA over the next four years: