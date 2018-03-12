Countdown to the Final Four
If you aren't able to get inside U.S. Bank Stadium to see the NCAA Final Four teams play, there is still plenty to do in Minneapolis for the tournament this weekend, including the Fan Fest at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Minnesota Gophers fall to Michigan State 70-50 at NCAA Tournament
The Minnesota Gophers fell to Michigan State 70-50 in the NCAA Tournament.
Gophers practice in Des Moines ahead of NCAA tournament
The Minnesota Gophers got some court time in Des Moines ahead of their game in the NCAA Tournament.
Gophers basketball gearing up for 1st NCAA tournament game in Iowa
The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team practiced in Des Moines, Iowa Wednesday ahead of their first game of the NCAA tournament game against Louisville Thursday.
Minnesota Gophers head to Des Moines for NCAA Tournament
The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team shipped off to Des Moines, Iowa for March Madness.
Gophers beat Purdue, fans storm the court
Gophers fans storm the court after a win over Purdue on Senior Night likely sealed an NCAA Tournament bid for Minnesota.
The Gophers women's basketball team celebrates his bid into the NCAA Tournament.
Gophers women's basketball celebrates big to NCAA Tournament
The Minnesota Gophers women's basketball team is pulling out their dancing shoes.
Gopher women's hockey wins WCHA Championship over Wisconsin, 3-1
The playoff bubble could’ve popped at any time this weekend, but when the pressure peaked the Gophers played some of their best hockey of the year.