Two Minnesotans among qualifiers for U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine National GC

Hazeltine National in Chaska is no stranger when it comes to hosting some of the biggest events in golf.

It had the Ryder Cup in 2016, and the PGA Championship in 2009 and 2002, the U.S. Open in 1991 and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2019. Hazeltine has hosted eight USGA events, including the U.S. Amateur in 2006. For the first time in 18 years, one of the top amateur tournaments in the world is coming to Minnesota next week.

We got a look at the course Monday at Media Day.

By the numbers

There were 4,970 entries to this year’s U.S. Amateur. After local and final qualifying, 312 players are in the 2024 field. They’ll play 36 holes of stroke play – 18 and Hazeltine and 18 at nearby Chaska Town Course. The top 64 advance to match play. The last two standing earn an invitation to the 2025 Master’s Tournament.

What does the winner get?

The winner of the championship match gets a gold medal and the Havemeyer Trophy, one of the most prestigious in amateur golf. The champion qualifies for the 2025 U.S. Open, the next 10 U.S. Amateurs and an invitation to the Master’s.

Local flavor

This year’s field includes two Minnesotans – Nate Deziel of East Grand Forks and Gunnar Broin of Shorewood. Deziel qualified after winning the Minnesota State Open, and the Summit League individual champion out of North Dakota State is in his first U.S. Amateur.

"It means almost the world to me. As golfers, anyone goes through the grind day in and day out, there’s a lot of ups and downs, a lot of highs and lows. This is absolutely one of the most highs I have been on. It’s super special," Deziel said. "I still think I have the goosebumps right now."

Broin is playing in his third U.S. Amateur, and also made the cut at this year’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst. He might have the biggest home course advantage in the field. The 22-year-old Kansas standout is a caddie at Hazeltine, and plays frequently at Chaska Town Course.

"It absolutely helps me. Golf is a funny game like that. I probably have the biggest advantage in the field, but can I use it or not, right? Can I make the swings when it matters the most and can I handle the pressure? Once there’s nerves and pressure involved, it’s a different game," Broin said. "It’s a grueling week and it’s going to be action-packed. There’s going to be fireworks."

What’s next

Players will start arriving to Minnesota later this week for practice rounds. The 36-hole stroke play starts Monday, Aug. 12, at Hazeltine and Chaska Town Course. The 64-player match play starts next Wednesday.