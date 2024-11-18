Gophers hope to channel 2019 magic against No. 4 Penn State on Senior Day

The Brief The Gophers host No. 4 Penn State on Saturday for Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium It will be the final regular season home game for at least 15 players Aireontae Ersery has been offered and accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl



The University of Minnesota football team has quite the mountain to climb as at least 15 players will play their final regular season home game on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Gophers, fresh off their second bye week of the season, host No. 4-ranked Penn State on Senior Day. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 49-10 thrashing of Purdue, while Minnesota went into its bye week after a disappointing loss at Rutgers, dropping to 6-4 on the season and

"This is a top-four team fighting for a top-four spot in the College Football Playoff and a Big Ten championship, they’re fighting for that. We’re going to get their best shot, we’ve got to play our best football of the year, it’s that simple," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Monday.

Can they repeat the 2019 magic?

The last time the two teams met in Minnesota, both were 8-0 and ranked in the top-15 in the country. The Gophers pulled off the 31-26 upset to improve to 9-0 for the first time in more than 100 years. Fleck showed his players clips from that game on Sunday. Most current Gophers were not on that 2019 team.

This year is vastly different. Penn State has title aspirations, and Minnesota is trying to improve its bowl position.

Can they draw anything from that magical day in 2019?

"Well it happened, you can take that it happened. That win in 2019, they were ranked fourth in the country, but that has nothing to do with the 2024 season," Fleck said. "A lot of them weren’t even here, but what you can do is pull from really big games of what playmakers have done."

Senior Day

At least 15 players, and likely more, will play for the final time as Gophers on Saturday. Some, like quarterback Max Brosmer, have been here for just one season. Others, like Danny Striggow and Quinn Carroll, have helped get the Gophers to where the program is now.

Minnesota will earn its sixth bowl game under Fleck this season, and they’re currently 5-0 in such games. Those players will be honored with their families before Saturday’s game.

"These guys love football. They’ve seen a lot in this program and really been responsible for doing a lot in this program. These are going to be incredible men, husbands and fathers, that’s what Senior Day is all about," Fleck said. "It’s not just the end of their football career here at home, it’s really the next chapter and the beginning of whatever they choose to do."

Senior Bowl love for Aireontae Ersery

Gophers’ offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery will likely be an early pick in next April’s NFL Draft. He recently was offered and accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl. It’s one of many showcases for outgoing seniors as they get ready for the draft. He could also go to the NFL Combine, and he’ll have his own local pro day.

Ersery is still relatively new to football, but has made 36 straight starts going back to 2022.

"It’s the consistency of being able to start, play, practice, get better, its simple. He’s a really talented athlete, he’s going to blow up the numbers at the combine, at his Pro Day, this guy is a really talented athlete," Fleck said. "He’s a product of grinding every single day."