Fans gather in Minneapolis for big Lynx, Vikings games

The Vikings are undefeated, and the Lynx just won their first playoff game. It’s a great time to be a Minnesota fan.

The Vikings haven’t had a 3 – 0 start to the season since 2016. With an unbeaten record, fans are very excited. With the Lynx taking home the W in the first round of the playoffs, they’re ready for more Lynx basketball.

"We should be here for it. Women play amazing basketball. I’ve been a fan forever," said Alyssa Sieber, from Brooklyn Center.

From the excitement on the court from the Lynx.

"I’m also a post player, so seeing our players block Brittney Griner, I’m here for that," said Siber.

To a packed house at The Target Center.

"I’m looking for those pick and rolls and everything," said Lynx season ticket holder Jen Jones.

Jones expects to be at every WNBA game until the season is done.

"We’re winning it all this year, we’re going all the way. I’m waiting on the parade," said Jones.

Speaking of going all the way.

"The Minnesota Vikings, going to the Super Bowl this year, let's go," said a Vikings Fan.

Vikings fans are already speaking it into existence, going to the Super Bowl.

"Have you ever seen the Vikings win 34 to 7? It doesn’t happen, this is the year," said Peter.

Fans believe the Vikings will prevail this season after defeating the 49ers and now the Texans.

"We are earning our wins this year," said Julie Jonhson.

Sunday’s game was the first time for one Vikings fan and a family affair.

"We got the win, I got to see the stadium, the stadium is beautiful," said Chad Parker from Houston, Texas.

Parker came from Houston with his cousin, who is a Texan fan, to watch the Vikings beat his cousin’s team.

"I’m embarrassed right now man. I was not expecting this. It's gonna be a long flight home," said Parker's cousin, Chris Thomas.

The second Lynx playoff game is Wednesday night. The Vikings play the Green Bay Packers next week.