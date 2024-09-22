J.J. McCarthy posts ‘Sam Darnold is good at football’ during Vikings 34-7 win over Texans

article

The Minnesota Vikings are 3-0 for the first time since 2016 after a 34-7 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

J.J. McCarthy was watching as a fan like everyone else as he rehabs knee surgery, and went to social media during the third quarter to let the world know what he thinks of Sam Darnold. "Sam Darnold is good at football," McCarthy posted to X.

He’s not wrong. Darnold is playing the best football of his career. He tied a career-high with four touchdown passes, all to different receivers.

The big play

The Vikings got the first big play of the game, and it came on defense with Kamu Grugier-Hill filling Ivan Pace Jr.’s spot on defense. Harrison Phillips tipped a C.J. Stroud pass at the line, and Grugier picked it off on the first series.

The Vikings turned it into seven points, with Darnold hitting Justin Jefferson for a 5-yard touchdown and a 7-0 first quarter lead.

Darnold’s big day

Darnold continues to look comfortable and make plays in Kevin O’Connell’s system. He finished the first half 10-of-16 for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He finished 17-of-28 for 181 yards, and four scores.

Most importantly, he avoided catastrophic mistakes. Darnold now has eight touchdowns in 12 quarters as the Vikings’ quarterback. Darnold also survived an injury scare, taking a low hit from Danielle Hunter in the third quarter to his left knee. He missed one play before returning to a standing ovation.

Aaron Jones receiving TD, no Bank Vault?

Aaron Jones gave the Vikings a 14-0 lead with an 8-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter from Darnold. Earlier this week, Jones said he would do a "Bank Vault" after his first touchdown in a Vikings’ home game. He did a dance, but didn’t jump into the crowd like he did at Lambeau Field.

Jones had 148 yards from scrimmage on the day, and his first 100-yard rushing day with wth Vikings.

The U.S. Bank Stadium home field advantage

Vikings legend Cris Carter tweeted during the first half, "Vikings home crowd is best home field advantage in NFL currently. Texans can’t run their offense."

Fans inside U.S. Bank Stadium were so loud on one Texans’ drive in the first half that they were flagged for four straight penalties. Three of them were false starts, and head official Shawn Hochuli did everything he could not to laugh. It got so bad that Stefon Diggs had to rally the offense on the sideline.

Cam Bynum got an interception in the fourth quarter for the Vikings’ second turnover. Jonathan Greenard had three sacks against his former team. Andrew Van Ginkel had a sack, and Jalen Redmond joined the sack party in the fourth quarter. For the second straight week, the Vikings’ defense had five sacks and got two turnovers.

The Vikings are 3-0, and there’s nothing flukey about it.