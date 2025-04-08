Driver charged in Wisconsin crash that left Blue Plate Restaurants co-owner dead

The Brief Andre Lamont Mathews, 33, of Brooklyn Park, was charged in the Hudson, Wis., crash that killed Blue Plate Restaurants co-owner David Burley. Witnesses say Mathews was driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 94 and weaving in and out traffic just before the crash. Authorities say Mathews smelled of alcohol at the scene.



A 33-year-old Brooklyn Park man is accused of driving drunk in a Sunday crash in western Wisconsin that killed the co-owner of Blue Plate Restaurants, according to court documents.

Andre Lamont Mathews was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with the incident.

The crash

The backstory:

According to the charges, authorities responded to the crash around 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 94 in Hudson, Wis. Authorities say a driver, later identified as Mathews, was on the right shoulder attempting to overtake traffic when he struck a guard rail and hit David Burley, who was driving a motorcycle at the time.

Burley, 58, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mathews refuses blood test

What we know:

The complaint states authorities say Mathews smelled of alcohol at the crash scene. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and appeared to be disoriented and not properly answering questions. The complaint states he told authorities he didn’t know where he was, or if he was driving.

The complaint states Mathews said he was at work driving. He refused to submit a chemical test of his blood.

Authorities eventually obtained a search warrant to get his blood. The results of the blood draw have not been released.

Witnesses at the scene told authorities Mathews was driving at a high rate of speed, and weaving in and out of traffic before the crash.

Mathews is also a repeat offender, having been charged with fifth-degree possession of marijuana in 2018.

Blue Plate Restaurant Company

Local perspective:

Burley was the co-owner of Blue Plate Restaurant Company, which operates seven restaurants throughout the Twin Cities – The Free House, The Lowry, Three Squares Restaurant, Longfellow Grill, Edina Grill, Groveland Tap and Highland Grill. The company also operates the Blue Barn stand at the Minnesota State Fair.

"David was the heart and soul of Blue Plate — a visionary leader and a joyful, generous spirit who made everyone feel welcome," a post on social media said. "Since opening our first restaurant in 1993, David’s energy, creativity, and kindness have shaped everything we are today."

All Blue Plate restaurants was closed on Monday, April 7, out of respect and remembrance of Burley, according to posts on their social media.