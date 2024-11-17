Anthony Edwards fined $35K for obscene gesture in win at Kings

article

The Brief Anthony Edwards has been fined $35K for making an obscene gesture in Friday night's win at Sacramento Edwards had 36 points in the win, including critical baskets in overtime Edwards gave somebody the middle finger after a play in the first quarter; Back in January, he was fined $40K for criticizing officiating in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder



Anthony Edwards is not afraid to show his personality both on the basketball court and in front of a microphone, and sometimes it impacts his wallet.

The NBA announced Sunday it has fined the Minnesota Timberwolves’ star guard $35,000 for making an obscene gesture during the first quarter of Friday night’s overtime win at Sacramento. Edwards had 36 points and five rebounds as the Timberwolves got a 13-126 overtime win despite having a 20-point lead late in the third quarter.

What happened?

Edwards made the gesture with about 3:17 left in the first quarter. He gave somebody the middle finger heading back to play defense. Last January, Edwards was fined $40,000 for criticizing the officiating in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

What’s next

The Timberwolves are at the Phoenix Suns Sunday afternoon. The Timberwolves eliminated the Suns from the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs last season.