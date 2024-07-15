Anthony Edwards to be featured in Netflix series on NBA

article

Anthony Edwards is set to be the next Minnesota sports start featured on Netflix.

According to Shams Charania with The Athletic, the Timberwolves’ star will be a key piece in a docuseries about the NBA that will release in the fall. Cameras follow Edwards, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum and Damantis Sabonis.

Edwards just signed a multi-million dollar shoe deal with sports apparel juggernaut Adidas to sell his AE series basketball shoes. He’s in the middle of playing for Team USA as it gets ready to head to the Summer Olympics in Paris. He led the Americans with 13 points off the bench in an exhibition win over Canada last week.

On Monday, Edwards had 14 points in a starting role as USA beat Australia 98-92. He said during Team USA’s training camp in Las Vegas he considers himself the No. 1 scoring option on the team.

Edwards was a Second Team All-NBA pick this past season as the Timberwolves had their best regular season in 20 years. They also had their first run to the Western Conference Finals over that span.

Edwards should be TV gold on Netflix, as you never know what he’ll do with cameras and microphones around. His smile and personality make him perfect for this type of show.

He joins Vikings’ star Justin Jefferson, who is featured in "Receiver," and former Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was featured in "Quarterback."