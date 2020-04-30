Hosts announced for FOX 9 and Minnesota Public Radio Present: Shine On MN

article

FOX 9 and Minnesota Public Radio are excited to announce the hosts for Shine on MN, a star-studded evening of giving airing at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 10 on FOX 9.

Jason Matheson, host of The Jason Show and Alix Kendall, anchor of the FOX 9 Morning News, will host the broadcast along with MPR News anchor Cathy Wurzer The Current host Jill Riley.

The broadcast will feature a series of videos submitted by some of Minnesota’s favorite artists and celebrities as they share messages of hope and special musical performances. These uplifting moments of entertainment are all to support local Minnesota nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. Funds raised during Shine on MN will benefit Second Harvest Heartland, Minnesota Central Kitchen (benefitting the local restaurants), and Springboard for the Arts.

Stay tuned to FOX 9 and MPR for guest and music line-up announcements.

#ShineOnMN