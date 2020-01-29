While concerns over coronavirus rise, health experts say the flu is a bigger concern for Minnesota
More flu deaths in Minnesota have state health officials on alert as they try to determine if influenza has peaked in the state or a new wave of the deadly virus is about to hit.
