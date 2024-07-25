3 new cases of measles detected in MN: What we know

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says three new measles cases have been detected this week in Anoka, Hennepin, and Ramsey counties.

One case was detected on Monday and the other two were reported on Wednesday. Officials say the cases do not appear to be linked.

MDH is working with local officials to notify anyone who may have come in contact with the infected children.

How can I identify measles?

The department says measles cases typically come with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes that are followed by a rash, which typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body.

If those symptoms develop, MDH says you should call your health provider first before going to a clinic to prevent exposing others to the disease.

What's important about these cases?

The recent cases are notable because they do not appear to have come from travel. Most of the time, measles cases can be linked to travel outside the U.S. However, MDH says the children involved in all three recent cases did not travel recently. It's also worth noting that all three children were unvaccinated.

What can you do to protect your kids?

The best way to protect children and yourself from measles is through vaccination.

Children should receive two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine at 12 months to 15 months, and again between ages 4 and 6. You can check the vaccination status of yourself and your kids online.

Why are vaccination rates falling?

Since 2019, the number of 2-year-olds in Minnesota that have received their MMR vaccine has fallen from 69.2% to 63% in 2023. Measles cases have also been on the rise, with 15 reported already this year. Health officials say the increase in measles cases is an international issue.

The MMR vaccine has seen increased hesitancy since the late 1990s after a paper alleging a link between the vaccine and autism. However, researchers who have since looked into the study have repeatedly discredited it. (You can click here to read more about the study's flaws).

Despite that, concerns about the vaccine continue to propagate online. Since 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked another wave of vaccine hesitancy in Minnesota and across the country.