Woodbury police arrest suspect after hours-long standoff

Police arrested a suspect after an hours-long standoff that caused some residents to evacuate a Woodbury neighborhood early Monday morning.

The Woodbury Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance just after midnight at a residence on the 6100 block of Tahoe Road. Upon arrival, the residents said the issue had been resolved, and the police left, only to be called back nearly two hours later.

Police said a man armed with a weapon was threatening himself and others inside the home. The man had barricaded himself in the home, and neighboring residents were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Everyone else inside the home made it out safely, but the suspect remained inside. After an hours-long standoff, the suspect was taken into custody. Police said he is being evaluated for injuries sustained before law enforcement's arrival.

Police did not say whether any other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.