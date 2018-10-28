Twin Cities football player hopes lawsuit will lead to appeals process in MSHSL
A Twin Cities metro family is suing the Minnesota State High School League after their son was suspended for the rest of the season for allegedly making an illegal hit during a football game.
Minnesota boy competes in American Ninja Warrior-inspired competition
12-year-old Lucas Paulson of Woodbury, Minnesota, recently participated in a national competition inspired by the TV show American Ninja Warrior.
Parents of Carver Lake drowning victim speak out
Anita Miller and Kendrick Jordan Sr. say they will never forget the images of doctors and hospital staff making the call to stop CPR.
Woodbury parents speak out over proposed school district boundary changes
Parents in Woodbury are pushing back against proposed school district boundary changes.
Woodbury School Board member and beloved principal found dead in park
Woodbury School Board member and beloved principal Joe Slavin was found dead in a local park Wednesday morning.