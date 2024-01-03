Winter events in Minnesota: What's still on, canceled and postponed
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota's unseasonably warm winter has led to numerous events being canceled and postponed.
Here's a list of events that are still on and what's been canceled.
Do you have an event that should be added to this list? Email the details to melissa.turtinen@fox.com.
Canceled winter events in Minnesota
Colleen Wallin and her sled dog team take off first from the start line of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 outside Billys Bar in Duluth, Minn. (Photo by Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
Here is a list of events in Minnesota that have been canceled this year:
- The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby, scheduled for Feb. 3, has been canceled. However, the cutest puppy contest will still be held on Feb. 3.
- The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, scheduled for Jan. 28, has been canceled. The race is being postponed until January 2025.
Winter events in Minnesota that are still on
Here is a list of events in Minnesota that are still on, as of Jan. 3, 2024:
- The Ice Palace in Delano, originally scheduled to open Jan. 11, will now open on Jan. 25.
- ISOC Snowcross National is still on for Jan. 12-13 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.
- The World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater should go on as planned. It's scheduled for Jan. 17-21.
- U.S. Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis is scheduled for Jan. 18-28.