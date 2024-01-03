Expand / Collapse search

Winter events in Minnesota: What's still on, canceled and postponed

By FOX 9 Staff
Things To Do
Winter events canceled due to warm MN winter

Several events are canceled due to the warm Minnesota winter, while other events will use machines to make the needed snow. FOX 9's Se Kwon has the details.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota's unseasonably warm winter has led to numerous events being canceled and postponed. 

Here's a list of events that are still on and what's been canceled. 

Canceled winter events in Minnesota

Colleen Wallin and her sled dog team take off first from the start line of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 outside Billys Bar in Duluth, Minn. (Photo by Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Here is a list of events in Minnesota that have been canceled this year:

Winter events in Minnesota that are still on 

Here is a list of events in Minnesota that are still on, as of Jan. 3, 2024: