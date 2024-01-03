Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby canceled due to warm winter

article

This year's Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby has officially been canceled.

Organizers of the popular Lake Minnetonka sled dog race said Wednesday the unseasonably warm winter has forced them to cancel the 40-mile race, which starts and ends in Excelsior and is raced on Lake Minnetonka. The race was scheduled for Feb. 3.

"Given current conditions and long-range weather forecasts, we’ve determined it is in the best interest of mushers who planned to race this year, our sponsors, and our volunteers to cancel at this time," Klondike Dog Derby Founder, Vice President and Race Director Bethany Hway said. "While Minnesota could still give us sub-zero temperatures needed to freeze the lake quickly, plus snow needed to make a trail for the dogs, the odds are not in our favor."

Hway said ice and snow could be safe enough for sled dogs and mushers to run the race, but they also considered whether the lake would be safe enough for people heading out on the ice to watch the race — including by vehicle. While the race is canceled, event organizers say some aspects of race day will go on as planned, including the cutest puppy contest.

The Lake Minnetonka race is the latest winter event to be canceled due to the unseasonably warm winter. On Tuesday, organizers of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon announced this year's race would be canceled due to the lack of snow. That race, which is nearly 300 miles long, was originally scheduled for Jan. 28.

The next Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2025.