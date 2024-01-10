Minnesota Ice Castles in Maple Grove sets opening date

article

The Ice Castles in Maple Grove will open to the public in late January after an unusually warm winter set construction behind schedule.

The frozen attraction was initially slated to open on Jan. 13, and after Mother Nature finally brought freezing temperatures, the event will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the corner of Main Street and Weaver Lake Road.

"Mother Nature has thrown us a few challenges this season, which delayed our opening. While winter doesn’t always come on our schedule, we’re thankful that it does come eventually," Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said in a prepared statement.

This year's winter wonderland will include ice slides, caverns, archways, crawl tunnels, ice sculptures, a tubing hill, an ice bar and more.

Last year, Ice Castles was held at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. In previous years, the attraction came to Eden Prairie, Stillwater and Excelsior.

Tickets can be purchased online and start at $16 for general admission and $11 for children. To learn more, visit the Ice Castles website here.