Historic sled dog race canceled due to lack of snow

The 40th iteration of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has been canceled by organizers for 2024 due to a lack of snow cover,

Promising "the premier long-distance sled dog race of the lower 48," the nearly 300-mile race was originally scheduled for Jan. 28, 2024, but organizers announced on Tuesday that its board of directors has officially postponed the race until Jan. 26, 2025, "after months of waiting for the weather to cooperate."

"This was not an easy decision. But, with concerns over the weather, safety of the dogs, mushers and volunteers, it was the only decision that we felt comfortable with," a post on its official Facebook page said.

Organizers initially hoped to postpone the race until later this winter, but as the weather remains unpredictable and warm, they did not want to, "impede on another established race."

According to the race site, nearly 400 volunteers work each winter to create the race that begins in Duluth, Minnesota.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon will continue to have several fundraising events leading into next season.