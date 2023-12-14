World Snow Sculpting Championship returns to Stillwater this January

The third annual World Snow Sculpting Championship will be held in Stillwater in January.

The event will be held at Lowell Park from Jan. 17-21, and feature 12 snow sculpting teams from around the world, including Turkey, Finland, France, Wales, Canada, Mexico, Ecuador and the United States. The teams will compete to create the most compelling snow sculptures, with the winners taking home prize money and the title of World Champion.

"We are thrilled to be hosting this event again in its third year, and to be bringing the beauty and excitement of snow sculpting to Stillwater," said Robin Anthony, President of the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce and Co-Director of the World Snow Sculpting Championship. "Hosting this event involves the hard work of a driven steering committee, vendors and partners, and we are so grateful for everyone involved. This is a great opportunity to shine a light on Stillwater and the state of Minnesota."

The World Snow Sculpting Championship will be marked with a week-long festival of events, entertainment and activities, a press release says. Among them events are an indoor market, concession tent and warming house.

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event with the City of Stillwater and Winter Fun LLC, and the event is sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace based in Finland.